Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Update

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

PLSQF opened at $17.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. Plus500 has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $20.04.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

