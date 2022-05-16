PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Down 22.1% in April

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 678,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

PNM Resources stock opened at $46.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 145.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 70,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after buying an additional 48,544 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 8,715.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 62,143 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.