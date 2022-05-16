PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

PNM stock opened at $46.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

PNM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 528.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 730,636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.