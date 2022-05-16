PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $46.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

