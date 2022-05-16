PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) versus Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Financial Contrast

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PolarityTE and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 311.27%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolarityTE and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $9.40 million 2.02 -$30.19 million ($0.40) -0.53 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $57.03 million 4.77 -$13.83 million ($2.17) -6.05

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than PolarityTE. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -321.00% -116.16% -66.11% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -184.14% -24.76% -23.28%

Risk & Volatility

PolarityTE has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of PolarityTE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats PolarityTE on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolarityTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services. The company also develops SkinTE Cryo allows multiple deployments from one original harvest through a cryopreservation process; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin; and other tissue regeneration products. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

