Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $538.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $411.16 on Monday. Pool has a 52-week low of $377.52 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

