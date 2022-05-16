Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Short Interest Down 24.6% in April

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Population Health Investment during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment by 26.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 55,563 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 29.2% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Population Health Investment by 228.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 980,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 681,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PHIC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.86. 1,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,189. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. Population Health Investment has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.97.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

