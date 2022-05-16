Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 652,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,800. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,699 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $35,681,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.