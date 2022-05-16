Potbelly (PBPB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Potbelly was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

3/24/2022 – Potbelly was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/22/2022 – Potbelly was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. Potbelly Co. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Potbelly by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 174,514 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Potbelly by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Potbelly by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Potbelly by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 105,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Potbelly by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

