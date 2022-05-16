PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:POTN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 164,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,421. PotNetwork has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About PotNetwork

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers.

