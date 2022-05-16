PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:POTN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 164,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,421. PotNetwork has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About PotNetwork (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PotNetwork (POTN)
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PotNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotNetwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.