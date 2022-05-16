Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Desjardins

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 623,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,736. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $35.64.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.