Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.69.

POW opened at C$34.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 19.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$33.03 and a 12-month high of C$44.53.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$19.48 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

