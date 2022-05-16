Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on POW. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.56.

POW opened at C$34.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.41. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$33.03 and a one year high of C$44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 19.91.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$19.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

