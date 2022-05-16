Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of PGEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.33. 11,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Precigen has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $276.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81.

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Precigen had a negative net margin of 84.48% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Precigen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

