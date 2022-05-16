Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Short Interest Update

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the April 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.89. 900,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,784. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 3.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTS. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jonestrading cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

