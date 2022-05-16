Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) to post ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.64). Prelude Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.
Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 7,230.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 34.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PRLD opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $220.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.71. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $43.79.
Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.