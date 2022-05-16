Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) to post ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.64). Prelude Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRLD shares. Barclays lowered Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 7,230.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 34.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLD opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $220.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.71. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $43.79.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

