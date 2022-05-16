PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Update

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 471 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $38,447.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,171 shares of company stock valued at $259,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 72.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

PNRG opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 1-year low of $39.89 and a 1-year high of $89.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $152.38 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.80.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.