Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.49-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.
Primoris Services stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.06%.
In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Primoris Services by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 32.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.