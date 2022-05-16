Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.49-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.06%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Primoris Services by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 32.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.