PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRCT. Guggenheim reduced their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PRCT stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 19.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $47.73.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
