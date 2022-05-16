Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $735.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $754.06 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.86.
NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $68.32.
In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $221,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490,828 shares in the company, valued at $16,418,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 540,384 shares of company stock valued at $22,977,294. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Progyny by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Progyny by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
