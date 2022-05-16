Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $735.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $754.06 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $221,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490,828 shares in the company, valued at $16,418,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 540,384 shares of company stock valued at $22,977,294. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Progyny by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Progyny by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

