Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.03 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of PGNY stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,779. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35. Progyny has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 17,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $727,180.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $221,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,828 shares in the company, valued at $16,418,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,384 shares of company stock worth $22,977,294 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,399,000 after buying an additional 49,779 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,688,000 after buying an additional 86,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 966,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,671,000 after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

