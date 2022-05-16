PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Director Sells $54,652.54 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $54,652.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,211.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PROS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.56.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,697,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in PROS by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in PROS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 147,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in PROS during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PROS by 22.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 629,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 114,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

