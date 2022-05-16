Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

PTRA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Proterra stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. Proterra has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proterra will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780,668 shares during the last quarter. Tao Pro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter worth $101,704,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Proterra by 137,751.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,757,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,024 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Proterra in the 3rd quarter worth $24,490,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

