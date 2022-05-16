Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Proto Labs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Proto Labs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Proto Labs by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 17.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

