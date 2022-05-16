Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.
Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Proto Labs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Proto Labs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Proto Labs by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 17.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Proto Labs (Get Rating)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
