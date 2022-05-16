PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) & Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Financial Comparison

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) and Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Woori Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Woori Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Woori Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Woori Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Woori Financial Group 21.86% 9.26% 0.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Woori Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $7.87 billion 3.12 $1.96 billion N/A N/A Woori Financial Group $10.53 billion 0.86 $2.33 billion $9.19 4.05

Woori Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Woori Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Woori Financial Group pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Woori Financial Group beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bond trading; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. As of 31 December 2021, it operated 2,609 branches, including 137 branch offices, 2,465 sub-branch offices, and 7 overseas branch offices; and 13,087 ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About Woori Financial Group (Get Rating)

Woori Financial Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans. It also offers debit and credit cards, cash services, card loans, and related services; lease and trade financing; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities. In addition, the company provides credit purchase, cash advance, foreign exchange services and dealing, import and export-related services, offshore lending, syndicated loans and foreign currency securities investment, investment trust products, bancassurance, and private equity funds. Further, it is involved in the real estate, system software development and maintenance, financing, credit information, securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, asset securitization, and other service and credit financing businesses. The company also offers automated telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it served customers through a network of 821 branches and 4,531 ATMs. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

