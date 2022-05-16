PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers cut shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 7,600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get PT Vale Indonesia Tbk alerts:

OTCMKTS PTNDY remained flat at $$23.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $25.52.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company also explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.