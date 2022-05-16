PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Separately, DBS Vickers cut shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 7,600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
OTCMKTS PTNDY remained flat at $$23.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $25.52.
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company also explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.
