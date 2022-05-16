Purple Innovation, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $143.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRPL. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $296.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.74. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566,341 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,670 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $45,065,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 726.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,377 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,907,545 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,550 in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

