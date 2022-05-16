Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Issues Earnings Results

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS opened at $2.02 on Monday. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

In related news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $5,324,571.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 229,923 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

