Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for B&G Foods in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.31.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in B&G Foods by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.88%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

