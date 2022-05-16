Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for BTRS Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for BTRS in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for BTRS’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 39.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTRS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $4.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $770.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.49. BTRS has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 48.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 98.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About BTRS (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.