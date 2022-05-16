Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a research report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.14. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.56 EPS.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$416.36 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$238.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$425.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$364.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$336.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.04 billion and a PE ratio of 22.65.

Canadian Tire ( TSE:CTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$6.47 by C$1.95. The firm had revenue of C$5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.68 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be paid a $1.625 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Canadian Tire’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

