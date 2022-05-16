Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Issued By SVB Leerink

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.67). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $186.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.86.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.16).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.