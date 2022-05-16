Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NeoGames in a report issued on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

NGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NGMS opened at $12.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $265.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,205.00 and a beta of 2.10. NeoGames has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGames by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 606,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 349,648 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in NeoGames by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 256,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NeoGames by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 246,842 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $6,353,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,924,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

