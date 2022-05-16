Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Planet Fitness, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Planet Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $72.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.64. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.