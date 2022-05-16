Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.38). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $2.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.10. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.19).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luke M. Beshar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 22,345 shares of company stock worth $98,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

