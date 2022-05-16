Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for SFL Co. Ltd. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for SFL in a research note issued on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. B. Riley also issued estimates for SFL’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.71 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

SFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SFL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. SFL has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SFL by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SFL by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SFL by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SFL by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in SFL by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

