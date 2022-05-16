Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Surface Oncology, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Surface Oncology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.42). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 182.63%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $9.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,326,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after purchasing an additional 707,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology (Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.