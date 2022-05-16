Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for WSP Global Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$160.00 and set a “sector perforn” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$185.25.

WSP opened at C$134.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$167.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.14. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.16 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

