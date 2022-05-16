Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for WSP Global Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion.
WSP opened at C$134.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$167.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.14. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.16 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96.
WSP Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
