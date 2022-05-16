Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Issued By SVB Leerink

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allakos in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.06). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

ALLK stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The company has a market cap of $177.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($1.65).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Allakos by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,614,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Allakos by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 120,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allakos by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Allakos by 3,497.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Allakos by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

