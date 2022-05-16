Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for CMS Energy Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for CMS Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $69.45 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

