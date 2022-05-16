Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for COMPASS Pathways plc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for COMPASS Pathways in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.67). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMPS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $324.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 19.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 199,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 17.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 135,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,945,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $42,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

