Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Issued By William Blair

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glaukos in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.84. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $87.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 120.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after buying an additional 2,076,511 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,779,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17,470.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after buying an additional 668,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,678,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at about $20,746,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

