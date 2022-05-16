Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.58). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.91) EPS.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $8.19 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,861,000 after buying an additional 774,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 177.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,002,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 1,922,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 233,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 103.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 111,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.