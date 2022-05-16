Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). William Blair also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.41% and a negative net margin of 175.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $1.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $126.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,313,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 904.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,203,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 1,984,349 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,764,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,036,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,475,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 1,153,537 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

