Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Porch Group, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Porch Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.23.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $455.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Porch Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Porch Group by 395.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,654 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Porch Group by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 395,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Porch Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,785,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 84,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

