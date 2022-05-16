Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Issued By Cormark

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report released on Friday, May 13th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of SLF opened at $47.62 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 136,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 646,833 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

