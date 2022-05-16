Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Issued By Cormark

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$10.80 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.53.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

