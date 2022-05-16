Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for UroGen Pharma Ltd. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for UroGen Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.20). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $5.95 on Monday. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $124.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 209.30% and a negative return on equity of 572.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. FMR LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 368.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 75.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

