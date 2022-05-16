Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Cut by Analyst

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 1stdibs.Com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

DIBS stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 825,434 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,550,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 514,489 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

