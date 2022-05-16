Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Lifted by Analyst

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $10.65 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $652.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $426,762.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,291 shares of company stock worth $2,694,941 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

